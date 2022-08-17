Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $205,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.05.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

