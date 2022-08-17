Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,190,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after acquiring an additional 511,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,338 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

