Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EFR. Noble Financial began coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Energy Fuels stock opened at C$8.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.00. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$5.56 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 26.43, a current ratio of 36.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert William Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 370,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,758,501.87.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.