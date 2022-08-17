First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 75,993 shares.The stock last traded at $84.42 and had previously closed at $84.56.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.