Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 614.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 223,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 216,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. William Blair downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.