Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $725,400.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Genpact Stock Up 0.5 %

Genpact stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genpact by 22.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 76.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

