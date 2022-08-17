Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $725,400.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Genpact stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genpact by 22.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 76.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
