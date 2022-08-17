Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

HOPE opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

