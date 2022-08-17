Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Paycom Software by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $396.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.53.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.