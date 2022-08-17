Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $210,000 in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,818,000 after purchasing an additional 306,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 628,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 673,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,571.43%.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.