Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 6,435 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

