Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $214,000 in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

ChemoCentryx Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at ChemoCentryx

CCXI stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $6,531,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,159. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.