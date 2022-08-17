Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $15.39

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $14.61. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 40,913 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -7.44%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,666 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,072 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

