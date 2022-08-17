Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $45.00. Approximately 37,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 787,622 shares.The stock last traded at $33.36 and had previously closed at $34.93.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolent Health Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 602.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

