Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

