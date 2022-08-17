Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Director Sells $104,500.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

