Franklin Resources Inc Buys 23,986 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,060,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,530,649.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $507,217.96.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

