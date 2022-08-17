Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $122,673.56 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

