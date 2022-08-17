Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.53.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

SAND stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

