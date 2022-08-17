Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,757 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Unum Group worth $26,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Unum Group Increases Dividend

UNM opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

