Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after buying an additional 1,149,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after buying an additional 1,073,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after buying an additional 686,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 344,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thayer Street Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

