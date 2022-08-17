Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.57 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.