Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Ingredion worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 92.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $2,775,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ingredion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.35%.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

