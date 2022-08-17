Swiss National Bank Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Brunswick worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

