Swiss National Bank Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 485,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,802,000 after buying an additional 61,938 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,497,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $83.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.