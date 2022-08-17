Swiss National Bank Purchases 27,500 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Rayonier worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RYN stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

