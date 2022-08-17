Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Rapid7 worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

RPD stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

