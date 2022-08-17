Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,533.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 740,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

