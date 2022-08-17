Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.07%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

