Swiss National Bank Has $14.17 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Cousins Properties worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,868,000 after acquiring an additional 416,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,123,000 after purchasing an additional 430,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,161,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CUZ opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

