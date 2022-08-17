Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,450 SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at $113,403,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 93,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Price Performance

SmartRent stock opened at 3.66 on Wednesday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.22 and a 12-month high of 15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $723.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.06.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total value of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,726,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 109,086,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,726,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 109,086,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,540,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,728. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.92.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

