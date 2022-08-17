Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Harley-Davidson worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,894,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,793,000 after buying an additional 85,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,188,000 after acquiring an additional 302,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,732,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,285,000 after acquiring an additional 101,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 776,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.