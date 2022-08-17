O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 11,500 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total transaction of $8,373,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,201,227.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $742.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $754.50.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

