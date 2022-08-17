The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller Sells 169,365 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,980,000 after purchasing an additional 200,631 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 189,838 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 167,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.