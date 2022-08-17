Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Sonoco Products worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,249,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

