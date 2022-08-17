Swiss National Bank Has $15.12 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 264,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.