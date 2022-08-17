Boston Partners Purchases 29,339 Shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Boston Partners raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vivos Therapeutics were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.