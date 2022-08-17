Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWMN opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.21 million, a P/E ratio of 314.66 and a beta of 1.22. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

