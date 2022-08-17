Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stoneridge were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,371 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $4,909,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 19.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 241,915 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 212,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,960,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $619.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

