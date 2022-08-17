iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iMedia Brands were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 625,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 61,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $154.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley lowered iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

