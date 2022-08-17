Boston Partners Buys 882 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

