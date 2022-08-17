Boston Partners Buys Shares of 10,514 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

ASTE opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,281.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Astec Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.