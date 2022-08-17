Boston Partners Grows Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Boston Partners grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

