Boston Partners Sells 17,291 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

