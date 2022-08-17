Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 292,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

