Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,470 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $878.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.93. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1,116.53%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

