Boston Partners Has $528,000 Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 9,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $712,886.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,125.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,072. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACLS opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

