Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

CPRX opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

