Boston Partners Buys 8,778 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ooma were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 25.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ooma by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

OOMA opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $335.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OOMA. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

