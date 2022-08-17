Boston Partners Purchases 217 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Boston Partners increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.