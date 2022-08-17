Boston Partners Acquires 146 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Perficient were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 846.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

